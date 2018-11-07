Marco Silva reveals if Yerry Mina will start for Everton

Everton manager Marco Silva has confirmed that Yerry Mina could soon start for the Toffees after returning to full fitness.
The centre-back, who joined Everton from Barcelona over the summer, had been sidelined with a foot injury for the majority of the season. However, Mina has been in Everton’s matchday squad for their last three Premier League games and could be nearing his first start to the club.
As per the Liverpool Echo, Silva said on his chances: “It is one possibility. Unfortunately, I did not have enough central defenders during pre-season to prepare the team more because it is a formation I have used many, many times before and is a formation I like.
“It is one formation we are ready to use, especially with the full-backs in our squad and the players we have in our attack as well. It is one possibility we have in our squad and when we prepare our squad we will to play three at the back if we need to.”
The 24-year-old has made just one appearance for Everton this season, coming off the bench late against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. He’ll be desperate to feature soon for Everton as his career has slumped in the last 12 months.
Mina initially joined Barcelona from Palmeiras in January 2018 but the Colombian international went on to make just six appearances in all competitions. The Liga side sold him seven months after procuring his signature, so the pressure is on mina to prove he was worth the money – Everton paid a tidy sum to bring him to Goodison Park.
It appears he has Silva’s faith and could be handed his first start in Everton’s next game – Chelsea (away) on November 11.
