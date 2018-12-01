Marco Silva responds to Abdoulaye Doucoure speculations

Everton manager Marco Silva has responded to the rumours linking Abdoulaye Doucoure with a move to Goodison Park.
The Frenchman has worked with the Everton boss before and Silva is apparently keen on a reunion.
Speaking to the media during his pre-derby presser, Marco Silva refused to rule out a move for the Watford star.
Silva said: “It is normal that rumours are starting again. We are doing our job behind the scenes.”
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees make a move for Doucoure at the end of this season. He could be the ideal partner for Sigurdsson, Andre Gomes and Gueye at the heart of Everton’s midfield.
Everton fans will be very encouraged with Silva’s response to the question.
Doucoure is a powerful box-to-box midfielder who will add presence and quality to Everton’s midfield. He will help drive Silva’s team forward.
In theory, it would be a superb signing but Everton will have to break the bank once again in order to convince Watford to sell.
Here is how some of the Everton fans reacted to Silva’s comments on the matter.
He’s on it 👍
— Andrew Reeves (@corradios) December 1, 2018
I’ve simply run out of superlatives
— Griff (@bolski91) November 30, 2018
Silvas got this
— MTP1878 (@martypefc) November 30, 2018