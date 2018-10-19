Marco Silva raves about Everton midfielder Andre Gomes

Everton signed three players from Barcelona in the summer transfer window. While Lucas Digne is already showing his class, Everton fans are yet to see what Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes can offer to the club.
Gomes is a highly skilful midfielder who is already a regular member of the Portugaese national team. Known for his excellent passing ability, he’s a joy to watch when on song.
While his move to Barcelona from Valencia didn’t work out exactly well, he can rebuild his career at the Merseyside club. He is yet to feature for Marco Silva’s side due to an injury, but the Portuguese boss is confident that the 25-year-old would add ‘different’ quality to the side.
He says that with him it is only a matter getting him back in proper physical condition. Silva is hopeful that Gomes can play a vital role for Everton this season.
Everton fans will be excited to hear that Silva rates him so highly. Although he is on loan, there is big expectation from him. It is also a challenge for Gomes to prove a point, and give a fresh direction to his career.
“Of course one is a Portuguese player (Andre Gomes) who I know very well and it was a matter of getting him into a good physical condition,” said Silva to the Liverpool Echo.
“He is strong in his mind as well and I am sure he will help our squad like we need. We are happy with our midfielders of course but he can give different things for us.”