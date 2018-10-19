Marco Silva raves about Everton forward Bernard

Everton paid big money to sign Brazilian forward Richarlison this summer from Watford. The 21-year-old has already made a strong impact for the Merseyside club, scoring four goals in six Premier League games.
However, it is his compatriot, Bernard, who has got the Goodison fans really excited.
The 26-year-old winger joined Everton during the summer transfer window from Shakhtar Donetsk, and has already left a strong impression among the fans.
He registered an assist with almost his first touch against Fulham. It was followed up by a promising cameo performance in the Carabao Cup against Southampton. And he was at his creative best in his full Premier League debut against Leicester.
Marco Silva has nothing but admiration for him. He hails him as a “smart” player who is different from other Everton players in his position.
The diminutive winger is versatile enough to play in all the three attacking midfield positions for Everton, and Silva says he is a “good solution” for the club.
“He is a different profile as a player to what we have,” said Silva to the Liverpool Echo.
“Some people had doubts because of his size. He is not the type of profile of some players who come to the Premier League but he is a smart player and he is different to what we have on the flanks, different to Richarlison, to Theo (Walcott) to (Ademola) Lookman. We have different solutions which is important to us.
“He can play in the three positions and behind the striker as well and he is a good solution.”