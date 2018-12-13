Marco Silva raves about Everton defender Lucas Digne

Everton boss Marco Silva has showered praise on French defender Lucas Digne.
Digne joined from Barcelona in the summer transfer window, and has made a strong impact for the Merseyside club.
The 25-year-old left-back has made 14 Premier League appearances – started in 13 of those – and even opened his goalscoring account for the club on Monday.
He was simply superb during Everton’s 2-2 draw against Watford, and Silva is very impressed with how he has adapted quickly at his new club.
Against Watford, he curled in a last minute free-kick to earn his side a valuable point.
Silva has hailed him as a ‘good footballer’ who works extremely hard in training. He adds that Lucas is extremely professional, and is improving all the time.
“He is settling in really fast. In my opinion, when you are a really good football player – and he is – when you are a really focused player – and he is – it is easy to understand [why Digne has swiftly adapted to Premier League football],” Silva said to the club’s official website.
“He comes to USM Finch Farm every day to work really hard and he is a very good professional, with high quality. He is playing so well, improving every time, not just in our defensive process… he is a really important player in our offensive process as well.”
Digne has established himself as the first choice left-back and has become a key player for the club already.
Meanwhile, Everton’s form has dipped in recent weeks, with the Toffees failing to win in their last three games.
Everton will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.