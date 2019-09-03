Marco Silva raves about Everton ace Richarlison

Everton manager Marco Silva has lavished praise on the Brazilian forward Richarlison.
Richarlison put in a couple of quality displays against Lincoln and Wolves and Silva believes that he will only get better as the season progresses.
Silva revealed that the cup game against Lincoln gave Richarlison some much-needed confidence and he thrives on that.
The Brazilian was away on Copa America duty and it is normal for him to be a little bit rusty after missing out the pre-season.
Silva has urged the fans to be patient with their star forward. He also explained that the Brazilian is a fantastic football and the spirit of the Everton dressing room.
Speaking to The Liverpool Echo, he said: “Richarlison is the type of player that needs good performances and if possible to win more confidence in the way he likes to play. The way he celebrated the last goal against Lincoln shows he needs these kinds of moments. Last season, he did all the pre-season for us. This season he did Copa America and after was on holiday and started the first game against Crystal Palace with 13 days working with us. Miracles we cannot do. He needs time like all the players to be in the best physical condition. He scored two really important goals for us. He will keep improving for sure. We are talking about a fantastic football player and a fantastic boy. He is the spirit inside our dressing room,”
Richarlison is loved by the fans as well and it will be interesting to see if he can improve on last season’s performances this year.
He is a key player for Silva and if Everton want to challenge for the European places, they will need him on top form this season.