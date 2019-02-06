Marco Silva opens up about his job security at Everton

Everton manager Marco Silva has explained that he has the backing of owner Farhad Moshiri despite the tough start to life at Goodison Park.
The former Watford boss was heavily backed in the summer window but he has failed to get the best out of his squad so far. However, he has the support of the club hierarchy.
Speaking about his relationship with Moshiri, Silva said to Daily Mail: “It’s normal. When we have the possibility to meet, we do; when not, we speak on the phone.”
When asked about his job security, he added: “Feeling secure is something I have felt since the first day I arrived here. When you are winning games in a row, normally what the people say about you is good. And when you are not doing what you would expect, it’s normal, this type of situation.”
The Toffees were expected to challenge for the Europa places this season. However, they are ninth in the table right now with just nine wins from 25 league games.
Everton have struggled to impress with their performances as well. It will be interesting to see if they can turn it around and finish the season strongly.
Based on their squad, they should be able to secure a top seven finish.
The Toffees take on Manchester City in the Premier League tonight and they could do their crosstown rivals Liverpool a massive favour by grinding out a positive result.
The fans will be expecting a big performance after the humiliating defeat against Wolverhampton.