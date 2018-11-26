Marco Silva eyeing permanent move for Andre Gomes

Everton manager Marco Silva has revealed that he will look to sign Andre Gomes on a permanent deal at the end of the season.
Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Marco Silva explained: “I think in the right moment we have to do something to achieve one player like Andre. We have time to do that. We are happy with him, he is enjoying the moment here and I don’t think it is a good moment to talk every week because it’s better they (Barcelona) forget about him a little bit about Andre! You go there in the right moment. Andre is enjoying his time but we don’t want to put this pressure of a decision on him. It is early. When you make a loan, and not just Andre but Zouma as well, if you can do something tomorrow then you have to do it but football is not like that. At the end of the season we will talk to the players and with the clubs and after then we will take the decision or not.”
The Portuguese joined the Toffees on loan in the summer and he has made quite the impression already.
Gomes struggled to make an impact at Barcelona last season but he seems to have adapted to the Premier League really well.
The Portuguese international has been a key player for Silva in the recent games and signing him permanently would be a masterstroke.
Gomes is clearly unwanted at Barcelona and he could be signed for a bargain in the summer. Everton must do everything in their power to make the move happen.
If the former Valencia man manages to fulfill his potential at Everton, they would have a superstar on their hands.
Everton have the financial strength under Moshiri and the transfer looks like a no-brainer.