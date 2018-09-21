Marco Silva: Everton defender Yerry Mina getting better everyday

Everton defender Yerry Mina has recently returned to action, and he keeps on impressing Marco Silva every day in training.
The Colombian international joined Everton in the summer transfer window from Barcelona but is yet to make a Premier League start this season.
Mina was carrying an injury when he joined, and he is unlikely to be fit to start for the Toffees against Arsenal at the weekend.
However, Silva insists that the 23-year-old has looked sharper in training.
“Yerry Mina has had a full week working with the team. He is getting better every day,” Silva said in his latest press conference.
Mina was superb for Colombia during the World Cup, and his return to the Everton side will be a welcome boost for Silva.
Everton defence has looked far from stable this season and in the last match conceded three goals against West Ham at Goodison Park.
With Michael Keane out injured, Mason Holgate and Kurt Zouma have started together in central defence in recent weeks.
Mina would provide the much-needed stability at the back. The Toffees will be looking to bounce back in the Premier League when they face Arsenal on Sunday.