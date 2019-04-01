Marco Silva drops transfer hint regarding Andre Gomes

Everton boss Marco Silva has hinted that he wants to sign Andre Gomes on a permanent deal.
The Portuguese midfielder is currently on loan from Barcelona and he has had an impressive spell at Goodison Park so far.
Speaking to Liverpool Echo, Silva said: “It is a very, very good opportunity for us. Let’s see what the position is of his own club, we know our position and we know Andre’s position also, so let’s see what we can do.
“But what we have inside our squad, even if he is a loan player, a player with high quality, high quality as a football player, high quality as a professional, a fantastic team-mate for all his colleagues and he is everything we expect coming from a player of his quality. Let’s see if we can have Andre permanently in our club.”
Gomes put in an outstanding display against West Ham on Saturday and the fans will be delighted to see him signed permanently.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees can agree on a fee with the Catalan giants.
Gomes is not key part of Barcelona’s first team plans and he needs to leave in order to kick on in his career. A move to Everton would be ideal.
He seems to be enjoying his football again and he has settled in really well so far.
Regular first team football at Everton will help him continue his development and fulfil his world class potential.
If he can add a bit of consistency to his game, he could become a Premier League star for Everton in future.