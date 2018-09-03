Marco Silva convinced Yerry Mina to choose Everton over Manchester United

Yerry Mina reportedly chose to join Everton over Manchester United due to a personal chat with Toffees manager Marco Silva as reported by The Sun.
After impressing at the World Cup for Columbia, Mina attracted interest from the likes of United and Everton.
It was made clear that he would not get regular playing-time by staying at Barcelona and needed to leave in order to take his career to the next level.
Most would have expected Mina to have joined United. The Red Devils are a more decorated club than Everton and manager Jose Mourinho was looking for a new center-back during the summer transfer window. However, they failed to convince the target.
Mourinho chose not to contact Mina as scheduled and the player was puzzled because of this.
The Columbia national team star has yet to play for Everton this season due to a foot injury. He is, however, a talent that Toffees fans can look forward to watching in action as the season progresses.