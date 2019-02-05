Marco Silva confirms Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is fit to play vs Man City

Everton will face Manchester City next in the Premier League, and Marco Silva will be hoping his side get back to winning ways again.
The Toffees have lost two of their last three Premier League games, and are heading into this match on the back of a 3-1 defeat against Wolves at Goodison Park.
Silva will be boosted by the return of Idrissa Gueye who missed Everton’s last two Premier League games, after picking up a knock.
His absence has been strongly felt by the Toffees. The 29-year-old, who is on £45k-per-week wages at the club, has been outstanding this season, and was heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The French giants reportedly made an attempt to sign him during the January transfer window but Everton were reluctant to lose their key player.
“Just Gana will be okay for the match,” Silva said. “All the others are not in condition to be in the squad for tomorrow’s game [Mina and Jagielka].”
Everton will need to improve and raise their game if they are to have any chance of picking up something against City who now trail Liverpool by just three points at the top of the Premier League table.
Silva will be hoping that Gueye’s inclusion can bring the much-needed grit and stability in the midfield that his side lacked in the previous match.