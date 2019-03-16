Marco Silva comments on Jordan Pickford’s emotional balance

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford has had his fair share of criticism this season.
The England international has put in some error-prone displays this season and his latest showing against Newcastle attracted a lot of criticism.
Everton manager Marco Silva has revealed that the club is helping the player regain his emotional balance.
Marco Silva says Jordan Pickford “has all my confidence” yet admits Everton are working on a daily basis to “keep growing his emotional balance”.
— Andy Hunter (@AHunterGuardian) March 15, 2019
Pickford is a talented young keeper but he has made some critical errors this season and he needs to improve if he wants to be a top-class player.
The Everton ace gifted a winner to Liverpool earlier in the Merseyside derby and he was at fault for Newcastle’s comeback earlier this month.
It will be interesting to see if he can regain his form and confidence now.
Everton have had a poor season by their standards this year and they will need the likes of Pickford in good form in order to finish the season strongly.
The former Sunderland ace has often crumbled under pressure and he will need to address that issue going forward.
The fans have been frustrated with his mistakes this season and he will have to win them over with some convincing displays now.