Marco Silva comments on Everton’s transfer plans for Kurt Zouma

Everton signed Kurt Zouma on a temporary deal during the summer transfer window from Chelsea, and are hoping to sign the Frenchman on a permanent deal at the end of the season.
The Toffees boss Marco Silva has stated that Zouma remains a priority for the Merseyside club, and that there are complications in signing him permanently.
Zouma has been in impressive form this season for Everton. He has started in 22 Premier League games, and at times, showed flashes of quality that actually earned him a move to Chelsea at the first place.
At one point in time, it felt like his career has gone downhill after his dreadful spell at Stoke City, but he has regained his form at Everton this season.
Everton are looking to sign the 24-year-old in the summer on a permanent basis. However, after Chelsea have been banned for registering new players, they won’t be able to replace Zouma should he leave.
“Let’s see what we can do or not and what will be our decision,” said Silva, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.
“It is also about the decision of Kurt and Chelsea so there will be three parts on his possible or not deal: us, Kurt and Chelsea.”
With Gary Cahill’s future also uncertain, Maurizio Sarri might opt to welcome Zouma back to Stamford Bridge once his loan spell ends.