Marco Silva comments on Everton’s transfer plans for Andre Gomes amid Tottenham interest

Andre Gomes has done a decent job during his loan spell at Everton and Everton’s willingness to sign the Barcelona midfielder permanently does not come as a big surprise.
The Everton boss has suggested that he wants to keep the Portuguese midfielder beyond the end of the season, but it all depends on how Barcelona and the player himself want to sort out his future.
Gomes has made 24 Premier League starts this season, and having had a season bedding in the Premier League with Everton, he should be well equipped to deliver in the coming years.
“Let’s see what Barcelona’s decision is about him, if they want to sell the player or not,” Silva told The Times.
“Then we will see Andre’s decision and, in the end, let’s see what we can do. It is up to us to do what we can to keep our best players in our squad.
“If the player is linked with other good, strong clubs in the Premier League, it shows he has quality.”
Everton could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the summer for his signature if at all he is made available for transfer.
According to a recent report from the Daily Telegraph, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is ready to sanction a £30million move for the midfielder as the north London club are looking to sign a replacement for Mousa Dembele.
If Barcelona allow him to move on, both Everton and Spurs should make a serious attempt to sign him. And given a choice, Gomes would probably prefer a move to the north London club as the lure of playing in the Champions League could be too tempting to reject outright.