Marco Silva comments on Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin

Everton lost a hugely influential player in Idrissa Gueye this summer as he joined French champions Paris Saint-Germain.
The Toffees signed Jean-Philippe Gbamin as a replacement for the 29-year-old midfielder and Marco Silva has high hopes of him.
The Everton boss has said that he can change the formation and system to negate the loss of Gueye but instead he is pinning his hopes on Morgan Schenierdlin to do the job for him.
“In my model, we have two players to play in that role – Morgan and J-P,” Silva told the Liverpool Echo.
“Of course, I can play differently but for Gana’s role we are talking about these two players and you are talking about a player who went to Paris Saint Germain.
“If I worked with him and helped him to have a very good season then now is the moment to work with the others and give them the conditions to perform. We lost two key players but now is the moment to look at what we have inside.”
The 15-times capped France international joined the Toffees in 2017 from Manchester United, but he never really replicated the kind of performances he showed during his time at Southampton.
The Frenchman didn’t have a great 2018/19 campaign, but he can turn it around this time. He has the quality and experience and with added responsibility, Silva can bring out the best in him this term.
Schenierdlin has loads of Premier League experience and there is no reason to believe why he cannot fill the hole left by Gueye.
Everton started their 2019/20 campaign with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday at Selhurst Park.