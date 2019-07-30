Marco Silva comments on Everton forward Richarlison

Richarlison returned to Everton training yesterday after he was given an extended break following his participation for Brazil in the Copa America this summer.
The 22-year-old joined Everton last summer from Watford after the Toffees paid a massive £50 million for the Brazilian.
He has enjoyed a fantastic 2018/19 campaign for the Toffees, and Marco Silva has told the Everton official website that it was ‘really easy’ for him to convince the attacker to move to Goodison Park last summer.
Richarlison scored 14 goals in all competitions for Everton in his debut campaign, and big things are expected of him this season this season.
Silva admitted that it was a tough call made by the club to dish out such a huge transfer fee on one player, but he is certain that Richarlison has the quality to justify his price tag.
“It was not an easy deal. It was a big amount we paid to buy one player,” said Silva.
“But I knew him very well. I was with him for six months [at Watford] and for me that was enough to know his quality. It was really easy to convince him to work with us again and to join Everton.”
Richarlison enjoyed a brilliant Copa America tournament with Brazil and expectations are high from him to deliver for his club.
The versatile Brazilian can play across all the positions in the attacking midfield, while he played as a striker as well last season.