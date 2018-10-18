Marco Silva comments on Everton defender Phil Jagielka

Marco Silva has said in an interview to Liverpool Echo that Everton duo Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines are working hard to get back into the first team.
The Everton manager has hailed the importance of both the senior players in the side, even though they haven’t played much under him.
Jagielka has managed only one Premier League game under Silva so far. The 36-year-old has a contract at the club till the end of the season, and chances are very less that he will be offered a new one.
Silva has refused to give an insight whether the club is considering to offer Jagielka a new deal. However, he has hailed him as a leader, and says the experienced defender is working extremely hard.
“I am happy with them, they are working hard to play in our starting XI and they are always ready, always ready to help the team if they are playing.
“And if they are not playing they help in the dressing room as well and that is what I want from them. As for the decisions about new contracts or whatever, we will have time to talk about the situation in the future.”
The Everton boss has used Kurt Zouma and Michael Keane at the heart of defence. Jagielka will further struggle to get games once Yerry Mina returns to full fitness.
Everton have made a stuttering start under Silva and find themselves 11th in Premier League table after eight games. The Toffees will face Crystal Palace in their next Premier League game.