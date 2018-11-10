Marco Silva comments on Everton defender Phil Jagielka

Everton defender Phil Jagielka has not made an appearance in the Premier League since the opening day of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The veteran defender, who is in the final year of his contract at the Merseyside club, was sent off in the first-half against Wolves for which he received a three match ban.
Jagielka then suffered a knee injury and it kept him out until last month. He has found himself on the fringes under Marco Silva, but the Everton boss believes he can still play a big role.
He was not considered for the Brighton game last weekend. He played in Tuesday night’s friendly with Gor Mahia, and according to the Liverpool Echo, the Everton skipper could be included in the squad to face Chelsea.
Kurt Zouma cannot play against his parent club, which means Silva could be tempted to use Keane and Jagielka at the back.
Silva has said that the Everton skipper is a big influence in the dressing room, and he is really important for the club.
Everton are on a good run at the moment, winning four of their last five Premier League games.
“Jags is dealing really well with the situation, like the good professional he is,” Silva told the Liverpool Echo.
“He is dealing with it, he is doing what I expect of a good professional and our captain. He is our captain and is really important, everyone in our dressing room looks to be as a captain.
“He is working hard, every time he is ready and with the same ambition, to convince his coach he is the best solution. It is what I expect coming from him and from our captain.”