Marco Silva comments on Andre Gomes transfer

Everton manager Marco Silva has admitted that he is unsure of Andre Gomes’ future at the club.
The Toffees boss revealed to Liverpool Echo that the Portuguese midfielder has not made a decision about a permanent move just yet.
However, he maintained that Everton must do everything in their power to sign the £25m-rated player this summer.
When asked if Gomes had given him any further indication about his future, Silva said: “No. I know all the rumours around but the most important thing is what comes from Andre and what comes from our club, our board, is also important. But what comes from Andre is the most important thing for me at this moment. He didn’t have nothing new for me to say now. I am 100% sure when something is decided in his mind I will be one of the first people to know and this is the most important thing. We, as a club, have to do everything to sign him.”
Gomes joined Everton on loan last summer and he managed to impress thoroughly. He is already a key player for Silva and signing him on a permanent move makes a lot of sense.
Barcelona are looking to get rid of their fringe players and therefore convincing the Spanish giants to sell will not be a problem.
It appears that other clubs are keen on the player as well and that has complicated the situation for Everton.
It will be interesting to see if they can pull off the transfer this summer. It would be a superb signing for them. Silva needs a creative central midfielder like Gomes in his side.
Andre Gomes needs to join a club where he has the trust of the manager and the fans. Also, he needs to play every week.
Joining Everton will certainly benefit his career. Having said that, if a Champions League club comes in for him, he might just be tempted.