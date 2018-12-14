Marco Asensio would be a superb signing for Tottenham.
The Londoners have been linked with a move for the Spaniard this week and Pochettino should look to break the bank for him.
Asensio is one of the most talented young players in the world right now and he would improve Spurs a lot. The Real Madrid player can operate as the number ten as well as in the wide positions.
He would add great depth and creativity to the side. Spurs are reliant on Eriksen for creativity right now and Asensio’s arrival will share that burden and improve the side.
Real Madrid are going through a rough patch right now and it will be interesting to see how they react if an offer is submitted for Asensio.
The midfielder is very highly rated at the club and Los Blancos are unlikely to sanction a move anytime soon.
Furthermore, the player seems content at Bernabeu as well and therefore he is unlikely to force a move.
If Spurs can pull it off, it would prove to be a masterstroke in the short term as well as in future. Asensio could develop into a superstar under Pochettino’s guidance.