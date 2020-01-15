Marcelo Bielsa wants to sign Che Adams for Leeds

Leeds are interested in signing the Southampton striker Che Adams this month.
According to the reliable Phil Hay from The Athletic, Marcelo Bielsa was given a list of strikers and he has picked the 23-year-old as his January target after doing his analysis on the player.
It will be interesting to see if the whites can get the deal done before the window closes.
Danny Ings is the first choice striker for the Saints right now and a move away could be ideal for Adams. At Leeds, he will get more game time and he could earn a regular starting berth with his performances as well.
Leeds need to add some depth to their attack after Nketiah’s return to Arsenal. The young striker was playing as a back up to Bamford but the Gunners decided to bring him back to the club earlier this month.
The Championship outfit cannot afford to play their remaining games with just one goalscorer and signing Adams would be ideal for them.
Last year, Leeds paid the price for not signing another attacker and Bielsa won’t want to repeat that mistake again. Roofe’s injury cost them promotion in the end.
Leeds will want to win the Championship this season and they have a great chance of doing so. Someone like Adams will only enhance their chances.