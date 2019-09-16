Marcelo Bielsa still has concerns over Leeds United’s set piece defending

Leeds United went top of the Championship following a 2-0 victory over Barnsley on Sunday evening.
It took the visitors 84 minutes to get their first goal, with Eddie Nketiah coming off the bench to open the scoring.
Mateusz Klich converted from the spot five minutes later to seal all three points after the Arsenal striker was brought down, but it was a game either side could have won.
Despite boasting of 67% of the possession, Leeds only attempted four shots more than the host (21-17) and one more shot on target (7-6).
It all came down on who made the most of their chances and Kiko Casilla’s brilliance.
Former Whites defender Aapo Halme caused Leeds a number of problems at set-pieces, and it left manager Marcelo Bielsa concerned.
Bielsa says it was a deserved win against a side which played well. He says it was a good advert for The Championship. Very pleased with Shackleton – especially first half. Says the win brings calm but still has concerns over set piece defending. #lufc
— Adam Pope (@apopey) September 15, 2019
The Elland Road outfit have continued to struggle with perfectly defending set pieces, and it is becoming a major weakness.
Other Championship managers will definitely take note and look to exploit it when they come up against Leeds.
Bielsa will keep working to solve the problem, and it will be interesting to see if his side can get it sorted out.