Marcelo Bielsa spotted celebrating with Leeds United fans following promotion

Leeds United have sealed promotion to the English Premier League following a 16-year wait.

Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Friday was enough to help the Whites secure automatic promotion, and their fans are more than delighted with the result.





Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa finally proved his worth after last term’s narrow miss, and some of the Elland Road faithful took to his abode to rejoice with him.

The elated Argentine obliged and was spotted celebrating with the Whites fans.

Leeds finished in the bottom half in six of the last seven seasons before Biesla arrived, and the fans will now hope he leads the side to an impressive top-flight campaign next term and going forward.

The Yorkshire side spent three seasons in the Championship upon relegating in 2004, dropping to the League One afterwards where they spent another three seasons.

They returned to the second division in 2010 and have finally sealed a move to the top-flight after almost two decades.

They have had 16 managers since dropping out of the Premier League, and 15 of them have failed to help guide them back.

Kevin Blackwell, John Carver, Dennis Wise, Gary McAllister, Simon Grayson, Neil Redfearn, Neil Warnock, Brian McDermott, Dave Hockaday, Darko Milanic, Uwe Rosler, Steve Evans, Garry Monk, Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom have all been in the Leeds dugout, but Bielsa is the saviour, and he will go down in the club’s history as a legend.