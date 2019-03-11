Blog Competitions English Championship Marcelo Bielsa shares his opinion on Jack Grealish incident

Marcelo Bielsa shares his opinion on Jack Grealish incident

11 March, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, Leeds United


Ahead of Leeds United’s clash against Reading, Marcelo Bielsa has addressed the press conference today, where he was asked to comment on the Jack Grealish incident.

Grealish scored the only goal of the match as Aston Villa won 1-0 against their derby rivals Birmingham City on Sunday. However, it is not the goal that made him a hero on the day.

The 23-year-old was attacked by a spectator from the home section while the game was on. It was a despicable incident to say the least, but Grealish stayed calm, and didn’t counter-react, showcasing his maturity.

It is a hot topic at the moment, and the Leeds boss was asked to share his thoughts on it. The Argentine replied, as quoted by Phil Hay on his Twitter post:

Bielsa, as always, in his his philosophical style, delivered a classy reply. A lot of football fans (mostly Leeds fans) quickly responded to Hay’s tweet, showering their admiration for the Argentine, and quite rightly so.

Mark Halseys says Jon Moss got the decision wrong to award Arsenal a penalty against Manchester United

About The Author

johnblake