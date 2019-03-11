Marcelo Bielsa shares his opinion on Jack Grealish incident

Ahead of Leeds United’s clash against Reading, Marcelo Bielsa has addressed the press conference today, where he was asked to comment on the Jack Grealish incident.
Grealish scored the only goal of the match as Aston Villa won 1-0 against their derby rivals Birmingham City on Sunday. However, it is not the goal that made him a hero on the day.
The 23-year-old was attacked by a spectator from the home section while the game was on. It was a despicable incident to say the least, but Grealish stayed calm, and didn’t counter-react, showcasing his maturity.
It is a hot topic at the moment, and the Leeds boss was asked to share his thoughts on it. The Argentine replied, as quoted by Phil Hay on his Twitter post:
Bielsa on the attack on Jack Grealish yesterday: “The person who does the thing we saw yesterday expresses a series of frustrations which are not necessarily linked to football. Because the more satisfied you are with your personal life, the less you need to do this kind of act.”
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) March 11, 2019
Bielsa, as always, in his his philosophical style, delivered a classy reply. A lot of football fans (mostly Leeds fans) quickly responded to Hay’s tweet, showering their admiration for the Argentine, and quite rightly so.
Honestly Bielsa is such a classy bloke. I know I shouldn’t want Leeds to be in the Premier League as a Boro fan but my god what a presence he would make in England’s elite.
— Michael Gair (@MichaelTG91) March 11, 2019
Can you ask Bielsa if he can sort out Brexit?
— James Rodgers (@James_Rodgers1) March 11, 2019
This guy is brilliant. There are well known football people demanding points deductions and ground closures, but our head coach gives us wisdom and calmness.
One idiot in a crowd shouldn’t be able to ruin things for everyone who supports a football team.
— Crash Records (@Crash_Records) March 11, 2019
Bielsa is like a zen monk. He is on a different plane to the rest of us.
— gav gorman (@gavgorman) March 11, 2019
Very true. Spot on. He’s a psychologist psychiatrist counselor mentor coach et al. You dont have to be old to be wise – but it helps. Sure makes me think of Argentinians in a whole different light.
— Jason White (@Jason_2205) March 11, 2019
To be fair. It won’t stop the reason why it happens, as it is an intrinsic society issue, but it may make those that are thinking about it to think twice about actually doing it. Imagine the deterrent it would have.
— Tom Holynski (@ThommHol) March 11, 2019
He needs to write a book
— nigel stanley (@nigelLUFC) March 11, 2019