Marcelo Bielsa responds if Leeds striker Eddie Nketiah will play on Tuesday

Leeds United signed Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal on the transfer deadline day.
The 20-year-old is a highly-rated young striker, and Leeds fans are eager to see him in action.
Although Marcelo Bielsa didn’t pick him against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, the Argentine boss has hinted that the youngster could feature against Salford in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.
Bielsa has insisted that having joined so late in the transfer window Nketiah didn’t train with the current Leeds players. Therefore, he will be willing to wait and see how he trains before making the call about his involvement in the next match.
“Maybe he will play on Tuesday. He didn’t do any training with the team before now. I prefer to wait before I say if he will or will not play,” said Bielsa to the Leeds Live.
Leeds sold Kemar Roofe in the summer to Anderlecht and signed Eddie Nketiah on loan as a replacement.
Patrick Bamford remains the first choice striker for Marcelo Bielsa, but surely at some point the Argentine will use Nketiah.
It remains to be seen whether the youngster makes his debut in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.
Leeds have made a good start to the season, picking up four points from their opening two Championship games.