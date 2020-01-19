Marcelo Bielsa reacts to Leeds’ defeat vs QPR

Leeds United crashed to a 1-0 defeat against QPR yesterday.
Nahki Wells’ first-half strike was enough to earn a vital win for the Londoners.
The Whites had the chance to get back into the game in the second half but Patrick Bamford missed his penalty.
Marcelo Bielsa will be disappointed with the result and he will be demanding a reaction from his players next time out.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds can bounce back from this and put in a strong display.
Leeds are chasing promotion this season and they should be winning these games. Last year, their form dipped during the second half of the season and Bielsa will be looking to avoid a similar slip-up this time.
Speaking to the media after the game, the Leeds United boss said that it was Leeds’ “worst moment in the Championship”. He also revealed that Leeds missed someone like Nketiah on the bench.
Bielsa used the youngster as a game-changer during the first half of the season but he is back at Arsenal now and Leeds will have to bring in another back-up striker.
They have been linked with Che Adams this month but a deal seems unlikely at this moment.