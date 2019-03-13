Marcelo Bielsa raves about Leeds United star Pablo Hernandez

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has praised Pablo Hernandez after his side’s impressive 3-0 win away at Reading on Tuesday night.
The Argentine is a big fan of the Spaniard, and he has suggested that the former Valencia winger possesses the kind of ability that cannot be taught.
The 33-year-old has gone on to be a smashing hit with the Yorkshire club after he joined the club in 2016 – first on loan, and later on a permanent deal.
He is one of the most popular players amongst the fans, and has been in very good form this season. In total, Hernandez has managed 23 goals and 29 assists for the club in all competitions.
Hernandez scored twice against Reading as Leeds earned precious three points. The former Swansea player will be hugely important for Leeds from now till the end of the season, as the Whites aim for automatic promotion to the Premier League.
The Argentine boss has told reporters that Hernandez is a special player, as quoted by Leeds Live:
“Pablo finds solutions above the technical skills he has. He has the capacity to read the moments of the game and when he reads these moments he puts the ball in convenient spaces. It’s something very hard to teach and it’s something very hard to learn. On this aspect, Pablo is a very wise player.”