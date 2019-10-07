Marcelo Bielsa raves about Leeds United defender Ben White

Marcelo Bielsa has spoken highly of Leeds United defender Ben White.
The 21-year-old centre-back joined the Yorkshire outfit in the summer transfer window on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion and has impressed heavily under Bielsa.
The Argentine boss has hailed the youngster as a ‘great player’.
White has been brilliant for Leeds this season and he has made a huge difference to the side. Bielsa has suggested that the centre-back doesn’t make any mistake, even when he is taking risks.
Bielsa told Leeds Live about White: “He’s a great player. He takes risks and he doesn’t make mistakes. That’s the most difficult thing in football. It’s easy when you take risks.
“It’s normal to make mistakes when you take risks. The best players risk and don’t make mistakes. Everything seems White is in this band.”
White has been terrific for Leeds right from the onset and has played in all the Championship games for the club this season.
He is calm, composed, physically strong and technically very solid. He is a very good tackler and his reading of the game is so immaculate that he hardly makes any error.
White is arguably one of the best signings made by Leeds under Bielsa, and if he keeps on playing at this level, the West Yorkshire outfit can be confident of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.