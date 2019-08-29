Marcelo Bielsa raves about Leeds striker Eddie Nketiah

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has showered praise on summer signing Eddie Nketiah after his latest impressive display against Stoke City.
The Whites lost a key striker in Kemar Roofe during the summer, and Bielsa quickly replaced him with the Arsenal youngster.
The 20-year-old is a highly rated young talent, and expectations are very high from him. He joined Leeds on a season-long loan and hasn’t started a Championship game thus far.
However, the youngster is already becoming a favourite among the Elland Road faithful as he has three goals to his name in four appearances for the Whites. And the fans will surely love what Biela has said about him recently.
Nketiah scored the winning goal against Brentford after coming from the bench and impressed heavily in the two Carabao Cup matches he has played.
The young striker got his name on the scoresheet during Leeds’ 2-2 draw against Stoke (the Whites lost on penalties), and has earned praise from the Argentine boss.
Bielsa said that Nketiah makes a positive contribution to the team and he is a player who has an eye for goal.
The Argentine said to Leeds Live: “Nketiah is a player who makes positive contributions to the team. A striker who has goals. This is something with high value for a team.”
However, it will be difficult for the youngster to break into the starting line-up for the Championship games, as Patrick Bamford is in great form as well.
Bielsa has previously hinted that Nketiah could be used on the flanks to accommodate him in the first team. Leeds will face Swansea in their next match.