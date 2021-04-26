Marcelo Bielsa raves about Leeds duo Kalvin Phillips and Pascal Struijk

Marcelo Bielsa showered heaps of praise on Leeds United duo Pascal Struijk and Kalvin Phillips following the 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

Struijk started alongside Diego Llorente at the back, and the duo were superb against the Red Devils, preventing them from making clear-cut chances.

Phillips was equally brilliant in the defensive midfield role. He was tasked to nullify the threat of Bruno Fernandes, and he did with great aplomb.

After the match, it was put to Bielsa that Struijk was “immense” during the game. When asked to share his thoughts on his performance, the Argentine said to Leeds Live:

“He played a game exactly how you described it,” he said. “Exactly what you said is exactly what I think.”

Bielsa probably now has run out of adjectives to describe Phillips, who has been an epitome of consistency over the past three years.

“The observation that you made, I think is correct,” added Bielsa. “To be aggressive and not violent is very difficult, and Kalvin managed it very well. He was very important.”

SL View

Struijk retained his place in the side with Liam Cooper serving the second game of his three-match suspension.

He was rock solid at the back, making four tackles, four clearances and three interceptions during the game.

Phillips has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and was simply brilliant against United.

