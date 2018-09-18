Marcelo Bielsa raves about Leeds defender Liam Cooper

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has showered praise on defender Liam Cooper, highlighting his “generosity and humility” and drawing comparisons of such behaviour with Athletic Bilbao’s Oscar de Marcos.
The 27-year-old has been an epitome of consistency for Leeds this season and has kept the captain’s armband since the Argentine’s arrival as head coach.
He is Leeds’ most experienced player having made 128 appearances for the Whites. This season he has started strongly and has started every game when fit.
Bielsa, however, is impressed with Cooper’s positive influence even if he is not in the side. The Argentine said that he is generous in helping other players in the side.
The Leeds boss also highlighted the influence of January recruit Adam Forshaw who is another player having a positive influence on the group.
“The captain has to be a good person,” said Bielsa, as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post. “The values our captain transmits are summed up in the fact Cooper is more interested in collective wellbeing of the team than his own wellbeing.
“He’s our captain and generous to help his team-mates, and he also has the humility to accept to be helpful. If you combine generosity and humility it makes him an example for all of us.”
Leeds United have made a great start to the season and are looking to mount a serious challenge for promotion to the Premier League.
Cooper will be in action on Tuesday night when Leeds United take on Preston North End.