Marcelo Bielsa raves about Leeds defender Ben White

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has been left highly impressed with the performance of Ben White on Sunday.
The Whites started their 2019-20 Championship campaign on a high as they earned an emphatic 3-1 victory away to Bristol City.
White, who joined this summer on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, made his Championship debut for Leeds alongside Liam Cooper at the heart of the defence.
When asked after the match to comment on White’s performance, Bielsa replied to Leeds Live: “One of the best players in the match.”
Indeed, the Argentine is absolutely spot on with his assessment.
While the likes of Pablo Hernandez, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison stole all the limelight, young White impressed everyone with his assured defending.
The 21-year-old defender looked comfortable at the back, and was superb during the game.
White made one tackle, one interception, two clearances, and made 66 passes during the game.
There is a feeling among the Leeds fans that Bielsa should have signed another central defender, but White’s performance probably vindicates the Argentine’s decision.