Marcelo Bielsa raves about Kalvin Phillips’ performance

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has lavished praise on Kalvin Phillips after his display against Bristol.
The 23-year-old was in very good form yesterday and he was one of the best players on the pitch. Phillips did well to break up the play and control the tempo of the game. He had an excellent outing against West Brom as well.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bielsa revealed that Phillips playing well increases the level of the team greatly.
He said: “Since QPR he’s had two very important performances, against West Brom and this one. When he plays well the level of the team increases greatly. He played in front of our centre-backs and adapted his position. In the second half, when we had the number 10 (Matty Taylor) from Bristol on the pitch, he played a little bit deeper. Bristol are a difficult team to play and they have good players. If you play to Bristol’s style and don’t stop the ball going through the middle, it’s very difficult to beat them.”
The young midfielder will be delighted with these comments from his manager and he will be looking to improve and build on his current form.
Leeds are fighting for the Championship title this season and they are in a great position right now. It will be interesting to see if they can go all the way this year.
Bielsa will need his key players like Phillips in top form if Leeds are to win the title.
Leeds take on Reading in their next Championship game on Tuesday.