Marcelo Bielsa provides Leeds United transfer update

Leeds are still hoping to do some business before the transfer window closes.
The club’s manager Marcelo Bielsa faced the media ahead of the Yorkshire derby with Rotherham United and he has revealed that the club will try to sign one or two players.
Speaking to the media, the Argentine manager revealed: “As I said the last time there is a possibility that we could get one player or maybe two.”
Leeds fans will be excited to hear the latest transfer update from their manager.
The Whites will be expected to challenge for promotion this season and a couple of additions could do a world of good to their side. Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani said earlier that the Championship play-offs are the minimum target this season.
Leeds have made a fantastic start to the season so far and some new signings will boost the morale of the club as well.
The Championship outfit can still sign players on loan and they should look at talented young Premier League players like Grujic, who are in need of minutes.
It will be interesting to see whether they can pull something off late on in the window.