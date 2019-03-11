Marcelo Bielsa praises Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla

Leeds United signed Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid on a free transfer during the January transfer window.
The Leeds goalkeeper has been in fine form this season, and the Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has showered heaps of praise on the Spaniard.
The Argentine spoke to reporters after Leeds won 1-0 against Bristol City on Saturday, where he suggested that the former Real Madrid goalkeeper is almost flawless and that he provides energy to the team.
Leeds are second in the Championship table, two points behind league leaders Norwich City, and two clear of third placed Sheffield United.
Casilla has already proved to be an inspired signing, and he has already produced some superb performances. The Spaniard still has a huge role to play if Leeds are to go up this season.
Bielsa has spoken highly of the 32-year-old goalkeeper, as quoted by Leeds Live:
“Yes, he give an energy to the team. He solves the situations he has to face without any complication. And he doesn’t make any mistakes when he has to respond to the situation he is facing.”
Leeds have a great chance of securing promotion back to the Premier League, having spent over a decade away from the top flight. They face Reading next in the Championship, and will be hoping to pick up another three valuable points.