Marcelo Bielsa offers update on Patrick Bamford’s injury

Leeds United maintained their push for promotion from the Championship after they won 1-0 against Bristol City on Saturday.
Patrick Bamford scored his fourth goal in as many games to earn the Yorkshire club all three points.
The former Chelsea and Middlesbrough striker converted Luke Ayling’s knockdown from close range in the eighth minute of the match.
The forward collided with the post and was in discomfort before he was taken off just before the hour.
It was his seventh goal of the season as he continued his impressive form, but Leeds fans will only hope that his injury is not serious.
Leeds will face Reading on Tuesday night, and Marcelo Bielsa couldn’t predict whether Bamford will be available.
“We’ll see by Tuesday how they are,” said Bielsa, as quoted by the Daily Star. “I think they will be available but it wouldn’t be sensible to predict their situations.
“Bamford’s (injury) was an impact injury and it prevented him from reaching his maximum speed. It’s not a muscular injury.
“I could have taken the decision (to substitute him) earlier but for us we need to make movements on the pitch to attack and press the opponent.
“Bamford is very important in this and because he’s so important I didn’t want to take him out of the game.”
The Whites have won four of their last five games to continue to push towards the Premier League. They find themselves two points behind league leaders Norwich in second place, and are well on course for the automatic promotion.