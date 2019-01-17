Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Marcelo Bielsa lavishes praise on Leeds signing Kiko Casilla

17 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United confirmed the signing of Kiko Casilla earlier today.

The former Real Madrid keeper has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship giants.

Marcelo Bielsa was keen on signing a new number one keeper and Casilla should prove to be a quality addition.

The Spaniard has a lot of experience at the top level and he could make a tremendous difference to Leeds during the second half of the season.

The Whites are in a title race and Casilla’s experience and mentality could be vital. He was part of a very successful Real Madrid dressing room.

Furthermore, the Spaniard will be a big upgrade on Bailey Peacock-Farrell and the fans will be excited to see their new signing in action soon.

Bielsa has lavished praise on his January signing and he claimed that Casilla is a complete player whose career speaks for itself. He also praised Victor Orta for managing to pull off the transfer.

