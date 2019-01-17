Marcelo Bielsa lavishes praise on Leeds signing Kiko Casilla

Leeds United confirmed the signing of Kiko Casilla earlier today.
The former Real Madrid keeper has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship giants.
Marcelo Bielsa was keen on signing a new number one keeper and Casilla should prove to be a quality addition.
The Spaniard has a lot of experience at the top level and he could make a tremendous difference to Leeds during the second half of the season.
The Whites are in a title race and Casilla’s experience and mentality could be vital. He was part of a very successful Real Madrid dressing room.
Furthermore, the Spaniard will be a big upgrade on Bailey Peacock-Farrell and the fans will be excited to see their new signing in action soon.
Bielsa has lavished praise on his January signing and he claimed that Casilla is a complete player whose career speaks for itself. He also praised Victor Orta for managing to pull off the transfer.
💬 | Marcelo Bielsa on @KikoCasilla13: “We needed an alternative for the goalkeeper position, and Victor Orta is responsible for the arrival. I don’t have to make any comment on Casilla because his career speaks for itself.”
💬 | Marcelo Bielsa on @KikoCasilla13: “He is a complete player. The fact that the goalkeeper from Real Madrid comes to Leeds, I think the owner of the club should be proud to attract this type of player”
