Marcelo Bielsa lavishes praise on Leeds ace Shackleton

Leeds United picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg of the Championship playoffs against Derby County.
Kemar Roofe’s goal gave the Whites a valuable lead and Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping that it helps them secure Premier League football for next season.
The Leeds manager will be pleased with his players’ performance but Jamie Shackleton’s display seems to have caught his eye.
The young player came on in place of Forshaw halfway through the first half and he made quite an impact for his side.
Shackleton looked sharp and he was full of desire. He managed to influence the game positively for Leeds United.
Speaking to Leeds Live after the game, Marcelo Bielsa heaped praise on the 19-year-old for his maturity and determination.
Bielsa said: “He showed his character and personality. He adapted immediately to the game. He defended well and he attacked well. The fact we lost Adam Forshaw, who had a big influence on the game, Shacks was a very efficient substitute.”
Shackleton will be delighted with these words from his manager and he will look to work hard and hold down a regular starting berth going forward.
The 19-year-old is very highly rated in the Championship and he is tipped to have a big future in the game.