Marcelo Bielsa lavishes praise on Leeds ace Patrick Bamford

Leeds secured a 1-1 draw against Preston last night thanks to a vital equaliser from Eddie Nketiah.
The on-loan striker did not start the game for the Whites but he managed to make a crucial contribution after coming on.
It will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting berth in the coming weeks now.
Nketiah has been in good form ever since joined the Whites but Bielsa has stuck with Bamford as his starting striker.
Commenting on the matter, Bielsa revealed that the 26-year-old is a quality player and his overall play is quite impressive.
The Leeds boss said: “Bamford is a player who helps to organise the team. The match was tight and we didn’t have one player who wasn’t playing well. It was difficult to make any changes.”
He added: “Bamford is a great player. Nketiah is too. I want both of them to be a success this year. If one of them has success, I will not take advantage of the other one. But this process lasts nine months.”
The former Chelsea player hasn’t been in the best of form and his scoring rate is far from impressive. Bamford will have to improve his form if he wants to continue to start regularly.
Leeds United fans seem quite frustrated with the situation and some of them have voiced their opinions on Twitter earlier.
It seems that the Leeds faithful want Bielsa to start Nketiah in the upcoming games.
The youngster has certainly proven his quality during his cameos and he deserves a chance to start regularly for the Championship giants.
DROP HIM
— Jack (@JackLUFC__) October 22, 2019
Need to not only ensure keep Eddie in Jan but also buy more strikers. Bamford cannot continue with his poor record. Absolute waste of money. Costa looking like being the same. Funny how the good players we sign can’t be purchased after the season but crap ones can
— Paul Hurved (@PaulHurved) October 22, 2019
What’s good in organising if we don’t score? Do we aim to play out a good organised 0-0 every week?
— Matt. (@MattJLufc) October 22, 2019
This needs challenging Phil, Bamford doesn’t look like he will ever score 6 efforts zero on target, not good enough
— Ben Levene (@bennyboyyorks) October 22, 2019
This is the stats ! Tells you about our season so far .. if he doesn’t want to leave him out change it and play them both ! Can’t carry on like this pic.twitter.com/LuLmcXJw6g
— Richard Brown (@richardbrown67) October 22, 2019