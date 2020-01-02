Marcelo Bielsa lavishes praise on Eddie Nketiah

Marcelo Bielsa has paid a tribute to Eddie Nketiah after it was confirmed that he will cut short his loan deal and return to Arsenal.
The Leeds boss revealed that the Gunners have decided to recall him and he feels sorry about the situation.
Bielsa also went on to praise Nketiah’s professionalism. The youngster failed to hold down a regular starting berth at Leeds United but he never complained and scored some important goals for the club.
Bielsa said: “He didn’t take this decision, but he’s a great player, excellent professional and had very good behaviour- a gentleman in every sense. We are grateful with him, also to his family and his club. They developed Eddie with a very good education and for this reason it’s a pity he leaves us because we were happy with him.”
The youngster will be delighted with these comments from the Leeds boss and he will be hoping to continue his development at Arsenal now.
It will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta uses the young forward in the Premier League. Arsenal already have two quality options in Aubameyang and Lacazette.
Nketiah will have to work very hard in order to break into the first team scene at Arsenal.
Alternatively, another move could be an option for the youngster as well.
Nketiah needs to play week in week out at this stage of his career and a loan move would be ideal for him. He is too good to sit on the bench for a Premier League right now.
The youngster’s cameos at Leeds show that he is ready to start games for a Championship club.