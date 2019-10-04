Marcelo Bielsa heaps praise on Leeds ace Stuart Dallas

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has lavished praise on Stuart Dallas for his versatility and wide range of skills.
Speaking to the media during his pre-match presser, Bielsa revealed that it is not easy to find someone like Dallas with such a wide range of skills.
Bielsa also hailed the 28-year-old’s ability to play in multiple roles.
As per the Leeds boss, Stuart Dallas is the complete player. Considering the quality of players Bielsa has coached, this is a massive compliment for the Leeds United star.
He said: “It’s not usual to find one player like him. He can play on both sides, he has the agility of a winger and is powerful as a defender. Technically he is a complete player.”
Dallas will be delighted to hear these comments from his manager and it will spur him on to do well for the side. He has been a key player for Leeds and he will be hoping to guide his side to promotion this year.
It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his form throughout the season.
Bielsa will need his key players in top form in order to win the Championship and Dallas is surely one of them.