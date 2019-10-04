Marcelo Bielsa delivers update on Liam Cooper’s injury

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that the Whites are expecting Liam Cooper to return from injury soon.
The 28-year-old Leeds defender won’t be out for more than six weeks.
During his pre-match presser, Marcelo Bielsa delivered the positive injury update for the fans.
He said: “Liam injured is not going to be longer than six weeks. We have inside the group Berardi, Davis, Phillips, Struijk, Casey. We have a lot of players who we have been working with for a long time.”
The fans will be delighted with the news regarding Cooper. He is a key player for Bielsa and Leeds United. His return will certainly improve Leeds as a team.
Leeds will want to win the Championship this year and in order for that to happen, Bielsa will need his top players fit and firing.
Cooper’s return will boost Leeds’ chances. Also, the player will be determined to return to top form once he gets back from injury.
Lack of depth and injuries to key players cost Bielsa the promotion last year and Leeds will be looking to keep their best players fit this time.
It will be interesting to see if they can go all the way and win the league this year.