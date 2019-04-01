Marcelo Bielsa delivers positive injury update about Kemar Roofe

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed to the Yorkshire Evening Post that he expects Kemar Roofe to be available for training this week.
Leeds have moved into second position in the Championship following their pulsating 3-2 victory against Millwall on Saturday.
As the Whites prepare for their trip to Birmingham City, the potential return of Roofe to the squad will serve a massive boost to the side.
The Whites have been without their top scorer Roofe since the middle of February, after he suffered a knee injury in the 2-1 win over Swansea.
The 26-year-old, who has netted 14 goals this season, could now return to strengthen Bielsa’s hand at St Andrew’s.
“It’s possible that Kemar will come back into training this week. It’s a possibility but it’s not definite or concrete,” Bielsa told the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“We hope that he will because he’s a very important player.”
It was previously thought that Roofe would need surgery at one stage. However, those fears were allayed by the club’s medical staff.
Leeds bounced back in style after their 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United, and now will be looking to keep the momentum going with another positive result against Birmingham on Saturday.