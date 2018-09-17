Marcelo Bielsa delivers Leeds United’s Izzy Brown fitness update

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that Izzy Brown could remain on the sidelines for a longer spell before being considered fit enough to play.
The 21-year-old joined Leeds United from Chelsea on loan late in the summer transfer window. He arrived with an injury and hasn’t featured for the Whites yet.
Bielsa has informed that the highly-rated attacking player has not even trained with the squad and that it is ‘impossible’ to predict when can be selected for the first team.
“It’s a very different case. It’s been a long time since he played, he still needs to recover,” Bielsa said.
“He hasn’t started to play with the ball, he hasn’t played with us so far. It’s impossible to say when he will be fit. It won’t be a short time.”
Leeds United have made a great start to the season, but Bielsa is facing a strong challenge as his striking options are currently short.
Patrick Bamford is a long-term absentee while Kemar Roofe didn’t play against Millwall at the weekend. The Argentine was forced to use Tyler Roberts during their Championship clash.
It remains to be seen when Brown returns to action, but Leeds fans can expect him to return before Bamford.