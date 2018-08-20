Marcelo Bielsa delivers Leeds United transfer update

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has said that he has no update on the transfer front during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Championship clash against Swansea.
The Whites boss has expressed his willingness to sign one or two players before the end of this month. The clubs in England football can still buy players on loan, and the Argentine is keen to bolster his squad.
When asked about whether there any update over any potential signing, Bielsa replied, as quoted by Yorkshire Evening Post: “Nothing new for now.”
Leeds have made a great start to the 2018-19 season, with Bielsa’s side winning all of their opening four matches in all competitions.
Of the summer signings, Barry Douglas has been very impressive, while Patrick Bamford scored on his first start for the club against Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup.
Bielsa has assembled a strong squad capable of mounting a tough challenge for promotion but there are one or two areas where he can probably bring quality players in.
The Leeds boss could be looking to add a central midfielder and a central defender to his ranks and the club has been reportedly linked with a move for Everton midfielder Mo Besic.
Leeds have won all of their three Championship games so far and will be looking to make it four in a row when they take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday evening.