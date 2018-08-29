Marcelo Bielsa delivers Leeds United transfer update

While Marcelo Bielsa is looking forward to getting a positive result when Leeds United face Middlesbrough in the Championship clash on Friday, the Argentine remains tight-lipped on his transfer plans.
The Leeds boss had previously expressed his desire to sign one or two players, and it remains to be seen whether he manages to get one before Friday.
Clubs in the EFL can sign players on loan till Friday. Recently Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post claimed on Twitter that Bielsa is looking to sign a midfielder on loan from the Premier League.
When asked whether he is planning to sign anyone before Friday, the Argentine replied, as quoted by Leeds Live:
“I can’t give you a positive and answer and I can’t give you a negative one.”
When Bielsa was asked whether he expects any player to leave, he replied – “I don’t know! I worry!”
Leeds United have offloaded striker Caleb Ekuban already, while Eunan O’Kane and Vurnon Anita could also leave the club.
The Whites are top of the Championship table with 13 points from five games.