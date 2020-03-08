Marcelo Bielsa delivers Kalvin Phillips latest injury update

Leeds United won their fifth game in a row as they defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0 in the Championship on Saturday at Elland Road.
Goals from Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford secured all three points as Leeds moved to the top of the Championship table. West Brom Albion drew 0-0 against Swansea, while third-placed Fulham also dropped points against Bristol City.
Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips didn’t play the game on Saturday. The 24-year-old midfielder was playing through pain, according to Marcelo Bielsa.
Phillips suffered a knee injury while playing against Reading. It was decided before the Huddersfield game that he won’t be risked as he felt ‘uncomfortable’ ahead of the match.
The Argentine, however, has revealed that the injury to not serious and that he hopes Phillips will return to action in the next match against Cardiff.
Bielsa told Leeds Live: “Yes, until yesterday he had a lot of possibilities to play, but yesterday, finally, we decided not to play him.
“It is not serious. The last match he had a limit to play, but supported well the pain. In this match he felt more uncomfortable, but we think in the next match he is going to be in the group.”
Phillips has been simply outstanding this season and he is one of the contenders for the player of the year. He is expected to play a crucial role for the team in the final weeks of the season as the Whites are aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Leeds managed well without him against their Yorkshire rivals, with Ben White doing a decent job in the holding midfield role. However, it will be a massive boost for the club if he returns to action against Cardiff.