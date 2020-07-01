Marcelo Bielsa could have a €60m-80m transfer budget, Leeds keen on Argentine duo

Marcelo Bielsa could have a significant transfer kitty this summer if he manages to get Leeds United promoted to the Premier League.

As per Doble Amarilla, (via Sportwitness) the Argentine could be allowed to spend between €60m-80m on new players and he has already identified two targets.





The report claims that defender Lucas Martinez Quarta is a priority target for the Leeds United boss and Matias Zaracho is a backup option.

It will be interesting to see if Bielsa manages to lure the 24-year-old River Plate defender to Elland Road next season. If Leeds come forward with a good offer, the club and the player are likely to be tempted.

Quarta is highly rated in Argentina and he could prove to be a solid addition at the back for Leeds.

Not only is the Premier League an alluring option for most players, but the chance to work with a top-class manager like Bielsa will also be hard to turn down as well.

Leeds will need defenders this summer and their interest in the Argentine duo makes sense.

The Whites are in a great position to win the Championship and secure promotion to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if they can finish the season strongly now.