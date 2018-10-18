Marcelo Bielsa confirms Leeds winger Jack Harrison will be out of Blackburn clash

Leeds United will take on Blackburn Rovers in the Championship clash on Saturday.
Ahead of the match, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa in his pre-match press conference has confirmed that Jack Harrison will not feature against Blackburn.
The 21-year-old has suffered a muscular injury, and he won’t return before next week. Bielsa has confirmed that he will also miss Leeds’ home clash against Ipswich Town in the midweek.
Bielsa will also be without the likes of Luke Ayling (banned) and Barry Douglas (hamstring injury) for the Blackburn clash.
“Muscular injury. It’s not serious injury because he will be back next week, but this will prevent him from playing the next two matches,” said Bielsa to Leeds Live.
However, Leeds will welcome three key players to the playing squad again after they return from injury. Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez and Berardi all return for the Yorkshire club.
Harrison, who joined Leeds in the summer transfer window on loan from Manchester City, has impressed under Bielsa. He has made seven league starts under the Argentine, and his further three appearances have come from the bench.